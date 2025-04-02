Dimapur: The Kohima district administration on Wednesday issued strict regulations on the sale of Schedule ‘X’, ‘H’, and ‘H1 drugs by pharmacies and medical stores in Kohima, Nagaland.

In the order, Kohima DC B Henok Buchem said pharmacies and medical stores could sell the restricted drugs based on a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and only in the quantity specified in the prescription.

The order stated that the pharmacies and medical stores must maintain a register documenting all sales of the aforementioned drugs, including details of the prescriber, patient, drug, and quantity sold.

Pharmacies and medical stores must preserve the records for three years and make them available for inspection,” it stated.

The order further said in compliance with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Joint Action Plan, the District Drug Controller Authority, and the District Enforcement Force, Kohima, Nagaland will inspect the CCTV footage of the last two months.

The DC warned that non-compliance with these directives will result in penal action under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), Section 28A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other applicable legal provisions.

“The authorities issued the order in continuation of the directive issued through the order of the same number dated 19/04/2023 and in compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as amended by Gazette Notification GSR 588(E) dated 30/08/2023, and Rule 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945”, Buchem added.