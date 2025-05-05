Dimapur: Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem on Monday issued a directive for the strict enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA 2003), across the district in Nagaland.

In an official circular released on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner urged all village councils, municipal and town ward authorities, government departments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and the general public to ensure full compliance with the key provisions of the tobacco control law.

The Deputy Commissioner, who also serves as Chairman of the District Level Coordination Committee under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), mandated the prominent display of clear “No Smoking” signage in all designated areas across the district in Nagaland.

The circular also explicitly prohibits all forms of direct and indirect advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The ban covers all point-of-sale displays, hoardings, promotional events, and any other means intended to encourage tobacco consumption.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the strict prohibition on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to individuals under the age of 18.

The law legally requires retailers to verify the age of all purchasers to ensure compliance.

The circular also served as a reminder regarding the ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of the outer boundary of any educational institution, including schools, colleges, and universities, within the Kohima district.

Deputy Commissioner Buchem directed all concerned authorities within their respective jurisdictions to ensure the rigorous implementation of the provisions outlined in the COTPA Act 2003.

The circular also instructed that anyone encountering violations or challenges during implementation should promptly report them to the District Nodal Officer, District Tobacco Control Cell, Kohima, Nagaland.