Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientific / Research Assistant for the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shillong, Meghalaya funded research project entitled “Evaluation of Climate Change Perception, Knowledge and Responses in Tribal Communities of Nagaland, N.E. India.” Nagaland University came into being altogether in 1994 as a Central University by Act of Parliament, Govt. of India vide No. 35 of 1089. It has three permanent campuses at Lumami as its Headquarter, Meriema and Medziphema as campuses and a temporary campus at Dimapur. The University is comprised of Six Schools, Forty two Departments and also Six UGC approved Centres. Out of these 42 Departments, 14 Departments and 4 Centres are situated at Lumami Headquarter, 11 Departments and 2 centres are in Meriema campus, 12 Departments of Agricultural Sciences are in Medziphema campus, and 5 Departments of Engineering courses are located in the temporary campus at Dimapur. Presently, four Departments, viz., Geology, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry are supported by DST-FIST programme. Botany department is supported by UGC – Special Assistance Programme.

Name of post : Scientific / Research Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Environmental Science/Science/Social Science/ with a minimum of 55% marks

(NET qualified candidates will also be preferred)

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 21420/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 9th May 2025 . Time is altogether at 2:00 PM. The venue is altogether in the office of the Dean of Sciences, Nagaland University, Lumami campus

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the documents supporting their educational qualifications and experiences in original and also one set of self-attested photocopies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here