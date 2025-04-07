Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Assistant on a purely project-based temporary position for the research project titled: “Managing Urban Floods in Dimapur: A Scientific Study” in 2025. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being as on the Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses got from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University saw many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University kept operating from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities happen earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010. At present the University has three campuses, viz. (i) Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district (ii) Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district (iii) Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) has been shifted to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently affiliated to Nagaland University.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Science or Social Science with a minimum of 55% marks

Desirable Qualification : Hydrological Modelling; Remote Sensing and GIS

Monthly Emoluments : Rs 20, 000 + HRA per month (as per the NEC norms)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 22nd April 2025 at 3 PM. The venue is in the Department of Environmental Science, Nagaland University, Lumami campus

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/j2RFmeMXqXzkRCVdA

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here