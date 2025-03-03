Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator for the ICSSR, New Delhi funded research project entitled “Socioeconomic and environmental impact of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and its sustainability: An empirical study in Nagaland”. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University.

Name of post : Field Investigator

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 8 rich vegetarian food items for pregnant mothers

Educational Qualification :

PG in Social Science/ Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month (as per ICSSR norms)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th March 2025 at 1 PM. The venue is in the office of the Dean of Sciences, Nagaland University, Lumami campus

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the documents supporting their educational qualifications and experiences in original and one set of self-attested photocopies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here