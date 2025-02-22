Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Mass Communication. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and also the only Central University in Nagaland came into being as per the Act of Parliament of India and got the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University altogether came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Mass Communication

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The qualification for Guest Faculty shall be the same as those for regular Assistant Professor of Universities as per UGC Regulations 2018.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates should e-mail duly scanned and self-attested copies of their certificates and also mark sheets from HSLC onwards in support of their educational qualifications to the email drestt@nagalanduniversity.ac.in on or before 02.03 .2025

