Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Interns for the IKS internship program “Documentation of Nungbi pottery: A traditional and indigenous natural black pottery fabricated/made by the hilly tribal people of Manipur in the Ukhrul district” awarded by IKS division, MoE, Govt of India in 2025. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the basis of an Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland was in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University had to go through many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University had been functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010.

Name of post : Interns

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any graduate & preference to Agricultural Engineering candidates.

Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 beautiful baby girl names inspired by Operation Sindoor

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-Interview on 20/06/2025 at 11:00 AM in the Dean Office, SET, NU, Kohima campus, Nagaland

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the original documents supporting their educational qualifications and work experience, along with one set of photocopies on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here