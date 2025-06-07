Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate and also Project Assistant for the project “Scientific Study of Zabo farming system: A farmer-managed Traditional Irrigation System (FMTS) under Hill Environment of Nagaland” awarded by IKS Division, MoE, Govt of India in 2025. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was altogether established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges also affiliated to it fell within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University. The nascent University had to go through many teething problems initially. The Headquarters of the University, i.e. Lumami, as per the Act could not immediately accommodate the needful so as to start functioning as Headquarters. Hence, for nearly a decade and half Nagaland University had been functioning from Kohima as the interim Headquarters of the University. Meanwhile, the establishment of the academic departments was sanctioned by the Government in the year 1997. All the new departments had to be located at Lumami and started functioning with Kohima still as the interim Headquarters. Constructional activities started earnestly making it fit for academic pursuits at the Headquarters in the best possible way. Upon the completion of new constructions to a reasonable stage, the shifting of interim arrangement at Kohima to Lumami took place in the mid year of 2010. At present the University has three campuses, viz. (i) Headquarters at Lumami in Zunheboto district (ii) Kohima Campus at Meriema in Kohima district (iii) Medziphema Campus (School of Agricultural Sciences) at Medziphema in Dimapur district. The erstwhile temporary campus at Dimapur (School of Engineering & Technology) has been shifted to Kohima in 2024. There are 44 departments offering Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in different disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering & Technology and Management streams. There are 69 colleges from all over the state of Nagaland currently affiliated to Nagaland University

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech Agricultural Engineering specialist in any field of Soil and Water Engineering. Preference: PhD, Knowledge of remote sensing and GIS

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/-P.M.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering or B.Sc. (Ag) Hons

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/- P.M.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 11.06.2025 at 1:00PM (for Project Associate) and on 12.06.2025 at 10:30 AM (for Project Assistant).

The venue is altogether in the School Conference Hall, SAS, NU, Medziphema campus

How to apply :

Candidates must bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set of photocopies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here