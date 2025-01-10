Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in APS Rangapahar Nagaland.

Army Public School (APS) Rangapahar Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

TGT (Maths)

TGT (Social Science)

TGT (Hindi)

TGT (English)

TGT (Computer)

PRT

PRT Music

No. of posts :

TGT (Maths) : 1

TGT (Social Science) : 1

TGT (Hindi) : 1

TGT (English) : 1

TGT (Computer) : 1

PRT : 2

PRT Music : 1

Qualification :

TGT :

i) Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 % marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50 % marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate in one of the following:

TGT (Maths) : Bachelor degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: – Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics.

TGT (Social Science) : Any two of the following: – History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either

History or Geography

TGT (Hindi) : Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation

TGT (English) : English as a subject in all three years of Graduation

TGT (Computer) : BCA or Graduation in Computer Science or BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication & Technology, GOI

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

v) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

PRT :

i) Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

ii) B.El.Ed./ 02-year D.El.Ed.

OR

In case suitable candidates with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed. or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/ Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later.

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

v) Knowledge of computer application is desirable

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on application forms given on website www.awesindia.com or www.apsrangapahar.org.in along with attested copies of certificates and Demand Draft of Rs 250/- (Rupees two hundred fifty only) in the name of Army School Rangapahar payable at SBI, Rangapahar Army Cantonment Branch in sealed envelope marked ” Application for the subject of …………” and send by Registered/Speed Post By Hand to The Principal, Army Public School, Rangapahar, Dimapur, Nagaland-797112

Last date for submission of applications is up to 15:00 hrs of 21st January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here