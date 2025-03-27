Nagaland hosts state round of Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament in assembly

Dimapur: The state round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 was held at the Nagaland assembly secretariat in Kohima on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Nagaland assembly deputy speaker S Toiho Yeptho, who was the special guest of the event, said the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament serves as a powerful platform for the youth to voice their concerns, challenge existing norms, and propose innovative solutions for the progress of the nation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He called the participants the torchbearers of change and urged them to utilise their passion, intellect, and vision to contribute to the nation’s future.

Also Read: Nagaland police launches drive against traffic rule violations

“The Viksit Bharat mission is not just a goal, but a call to action,” Yeptho stressed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said it is an endeavour that requires the participation of every citizen, especially the youth, to shape a prosperous and developed India.

He further exhorted the youth to respect all cultures and beliefs, and to relentlessly pursue justice, equality, and innovation to address the challenges the country faces today.

Joh Makhabo, director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), also addressed the gathering, highlighting the initiative’s alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework envisioned by the Government of India.

Also Read: Nagaland govt to rehabilitate displaced Sumis from Seyochung village

He said 643 youth registered for the district-level round, with 150 participants each from the nodal centres in Mokokchung, Kohima, and Dimapur selected for the state round.

These participants competed in a physical presentation competition, and the top 10 participants from each centre were chosen for the state-level competition.

Makhabo further informed that the top three participants from the state-level round would represent Nagaland at the National Youth Parliament to be held from April to April 3 in Parliament House, New Delhi.

Also Read: 7 chargesheets filed in Nagaland assembly poll-related cases

He acknowledged the continuous efforts of NYKS in conducting Youth Parliament and declamation programmes, many of which have led to national accolades for the state’s youth.

The distinguished jury panel for the competition included deputy speaker Yeptho, adviser to school education and SCERT Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome and MLA Y Lima Onen Chang.

The event was attended by students from various schools and colleges across Nagaland.