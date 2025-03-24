Guwahati: The Sociological Association of North Eastern India (SANEI) concluded its inaugural conference at Japfu Christian College, Kigwema in Nagaland, marking a significant milestone for sociological studies in the region.

The two-day event, held on March 21-22, 2025, centered on the theme “Sociology in Northeast India: Retrospect and Prospects,” drawing academics, researchers, and policymakers from across the nation.

The conference commenced with a formal welcome by Prof. Visakhanu Hibo, Principal of Japfu Christian College, followed by a detailed Secretary’s Report presented by Prof. Ajailiu Niumai of the University of Hyderabad.

Prof. Niumai highlighted the formation of SANEI in 2021, addressing a long-felt need within the Northeast sociology community.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who graced the inaugural session as the chief guest, underscored the critical role of interdisciplinary research and collaboration in shaping effective policies for social transformation.

He emphasized the necessity of sociology in documenting the diverse lived experiences of Northeast India’s communities and in informing policies that promote inclusivity, social justice, and sustainable development.

Governor Ganesan urged for collaborative efforts among sociologists, social scientists, policymakers, and community leaders to address pressing issues such as gender equality, violence against women, economic disparities, migration, climate change, identity, and environmental sustainability.

Professor Chandan Kumar Sharma of Tezpur University, president of SANEI, in his keynote address reflected on the relatively late emergence of sociology as an academic discipline in Northeast India in 1967 and its subsequent rapid growth.

Prof. Sharma cautioned against oversimplified narratives that either exaggerate regional differences or homogenize the area, pointing out the lingering influence of colonial connotations on the socio-cultural and political understanding of the region.

He called for empirical rigor in regional sociological studies, advocating for a nuanced understanding connected to broader national and global research trends.

Prof Sharma noted that the socio-cultural and political understanding of the region remains influenced by lingering colonial connotations, which continue to shape both public discourse and academic research and pedagogy.

Sociology, he argued, has the potential to challenge such misconceptions and foster a more nuanced understanding of the region.

He urged sociologists in the region to remain attuned to shifting social realities, fulfilling roles as educators, researchers, and public intellectuals.

He emphasized the need for empirical rigor in regional sociological studies while staying connected to broader national and global research trends. Failure to do so, he warned, could result in a narrow and insular approach to sociology in the Northeast.

Planning Advisor, NEC, Shillong, Som Kamei, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the North Eastern Council (NEC) and regional sociologists, and discussed the NE Vision 2047.

The valedictory address was delivered by Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, president of the Indian Sociological Society, who raised the crucial question of “insider and outsider” perspectives in studying the region.

She acknowledged the innovative research emerging from Northeast India.

The conference featured over 60 paper presentations, special lectures, and panel discussions, providing a platform for in-depth deliberations on diverse social issues affecting the region.

The event, sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC), fostered a collaborative environment aimed at advancing sociological understanding and addressing the socio-economic challenges of Northeast India.