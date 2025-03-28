Nagaland holds intellectual property campaign

Dimapur: The two-day National Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Nagaland 2025 commenced at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, on Friday, seeking to promote awareness and sensitisation on intellectual property rights among the people of Nagaland.

It also aims to empower individuals and businesses to secure their innovations and contribute to the economic growth of the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Organised by the Investment Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), in collaboration with the Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MoMSME) and the Patent Information Centre under the Nagaland Science and Technology Council, the event further aimed to raise awareness about intellectual property protection among various sectors.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the campaign, Nagaland adviser to agriculture department Mathung Yanthan highlighted the importance of collaboration between farmers, agricultural experts, and policymakers to address challenges such as climate change, pest infestations, and market fluctuations.

He called for increased awareness and adoption of innovative farming technologies that can enhance productivity while maintaining ecological balance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Delivering the welcome address, joint secretary, IDAN, Reny Wilfred emphasised that the IP Yatra shines a spotlight on the creativity, indigenous knowledge, and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Nagaland.

He said this programme is a moment to recognise, protect, and showcase the intellectual wealth that resides within the communities, artisans, and farmers.

The initiative, launched by MoMSME, seeks to enhance awareness about intellectual property rights, create synergies between government and private institutions, and encourage increased IP filings within India and internationally.

The event was attended by college students, entrepreneurs and agricultural experts.