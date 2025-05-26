Guwahati: An intense downpour early Sunday morning inundated large parts of Dimapur in Nagaland, disrupting life for hundreds of families and once again highlighting the city’s chronic drainage problems.

Within just a few hours, floodwaters surged into homes and forced residents in low-lying neighborhoods to scramble to protect their belongings. Several key areas, including Dhobinala, Sachu Colony, Burma Camp, Marwaripatti, and West Yard, bore the brunt of the flooding.

These localities, situated at low elevations and lacking efficient drainage, remain particularly vulnerable during heavy rains.

“We’ve dealt with waterlogging for over ten years,” said a resident from Sachu Colony. “Every monsoon brings the same situation. Nothing ever improves.”

Residents blamed widespread garbage dumping and poor maintenance for worsening the crisis. Plastics, construction waste, and unsegregated trash continue to clog drainage lines and open spaces, rendering them ineffective during rains and posing serious health risks.

Sunday’s flooding laid bare Dimapur’s struggling civic infrastructure. Many citizens posted photos and videos on social media, showing submerged streets, waterlogged homes, and stranded families.

In response, teams from the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) arrived in some localities to clear debris and unblock choked drains. However, residents criticized these efforts as short-term solutions.

A DMC official, who toured flood-hit areas on Sunday afternoon, acknowledged the outdated drainage network and admitted that emergency responses alone would not resolve the larger problem.

He emphasized the need for a coordinated approach involving various departments and greater public cooperation to implement lasting solutions.