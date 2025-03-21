Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research and academic collaborations in addressing societal challenges.

Gracing the first annual conference of the Sociological Association of Northeast India (SANEI) at Japfu Christian College, Ganesan highlighted the Northeast’s rich cultural diversity, historical heritage, and dynamic social transformations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He lauded institutions like SANEI for facilitating dialogue and fostering research that contributes to meaningful societal transformation.

He emphasised the vital role of sociology in documenting the live experiences of communities and shaping inclusive policies that promote social justice and sustainable development.

“The Northeast stands at the crossroads of rapid modernisation and the preservation of indigenous knowledge systems,” he noted, stressing that striking a balance between progress and cultural identity is imperative.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ganesan urged sociologists, policymakers, and community leaders to collaborate on key issues such as gender equality, violence against women, economic disparities, migration, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

Stressing the need for inclusive research methodologies, he exhorted the scholars to engage with local communities to ensure that the voices of indigenous and marginalised groups are integral to academic and policy discussions.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to ethical and impactful scholarship rooted in the realities of the people of this region,” he added.

The event, sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong held in collaboration with the Indian Sociological Society, also marked the golden jubilee year of the All India Sociological Conference.

It brought together scholars, policymakers, and students to discuss pressing social issues in the region.