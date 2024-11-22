Nagaland: GPRN/NSCN (U) observes 17th Naga Unification Day

Dimapur: The GPRN/NSCN (U) observed the 17th Naga Unification Day at its council headquarters at Khehoyi, Nagaland on Friday.

Its Ato Kilonser (prime minister) Alezo Venuh during the observation stated that the GPRN/NSCN exists to fulfil the hope of the Naga people for a stable geopolitical territory, where the Nagas and non-Nagas will coexist in perfect harmony and move shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world.

Delivering the Naga Unification Day commemoration speech, Venuh said the GPRN/NSCN (U) would walk an extra mile to forge an enduring partnership with all Naga entities and leaders willing to forgo personal ambitions.

He said the GPRN/NSCN (U) has always been very active in the idea of genuine Naga unity and reconciliation organised by the church, Forum for Naga Reconciliation and apex tribal bodies.

However, he said: “We must return to our roots and live by revolutionary ethics. Naga revolutionary leaders cannot act like fraudulent gold prospectors or property developers. In doing so, one will only attract and entice habitual thieves, scoundrels, social outcasts and restless mercenaries while driving away genuine and committed national workers.”

Venuh stressed that every national worker must understand that seniority, position and status gained over the years are to strengthen the resolve and commitment to serve the nation, not to build their own castles and threaten “our benefactors”.

He added that failure to follow this revolutionary principle will eventually force the people to phase out selfish and inconsiderate leaders.

Venuh said in the revolutionary history of Naga nationalism, the past 17 years of the GPRN/NSCN (U) are a chapter to be inscribed in special letters because even in the midst of chaos and brutal fratricidal acts it stood tall, celebrating each year the rebirth of Naga consciousness, reconciliation and unity among Naga political groups.

He said the GPRN/NSCN (U) played an important role with its partners in the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

Venuh said in the “Agreed Position” signed between the working committee of NNPGs and the Government of India on November 17, 2017, Venuh said the phrase “political and historical rights of the Nagas…” has replaced all abominable terms which demeaned the Nagas and their just struggle.

“We had political negotiations with the Government of India and successfully concluded the talks,” he said.

He said the entities have negotiated and focused on the administrative and political considerations among others while the Government of India had acknowledged the universal principle of the right to self-determination of peoples and nations.

He emphasised that the Nagas too must consider the political realities of the day.

According to Venuh, a negotiation table cannot be taken as a platform to argue, debate or give lectures on history every time.

“Neither is it a platform to brag, threaten others with international connections and what political and military damage one could inflict upon India,” he said.

He said a principled historical stand, putting forth people’s practical demand, will and desire on the negotiating table is a higher degree of political maturity and commitment at this hour.

Earlier, GPRN(NSCN (U) president MB Neokpao Konyak unfurled the Naga national flag, marking the beginning of the celebration.

Solidarity message from Naga Tribes Council, Nagaland Gao Burah Federation, Naga Students Federation, Easter Naga Peoples Organisation and Naga Council Dimapur, parade by the Naga army folk dances by Chakhesang and Konyak cultural troupes and Sumi war dance, among others, marked the occasion.