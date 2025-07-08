Dimapur: The Nagaland government on Tuesday appealed to the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) to refrain from proceeding with the proposed agitation on July 9, reiterating its commitment to addressing their demand through proper institutional mechanisms.

The committee has been demanding that the 48 years of indefinite job quota for seven backward tribes in Nagaland, introduced in 1977 with an initial duration of 10 years, either be scrapped or the remaining unreserved quota be reserved exclusively for the five tribes of Sumi, Ao, Lotha, Angami and Rengma.

The state government, through the chief secretary’s office, issued a statement in response to the proposed sit-in protest by the CoRRP, scheduled to take place at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat on July 9.

It said the committee’s demand had already been discussed during a meeting on June 3. The meeting, chaired by deputy chief minister Y Patton, included representatives from the 5 Tribes CoRRP and the apex bodies of the five concerned tribes.

During the meeting, it was conveyed that the matter would be referred to the state cabinet for consideration.

Subsequently, on June 12, the state cabinet decided in principle to constitute a commission to examine all aspects of the reservation policy in government employment.

The personnel & administrative reforms (P&AR) department has since been actively pursuing the necessary follow-up actions, as directed by the cabinet, the statement said.

On May 29, the 5 Tribes CoRRP held protest rallies in all the districts inhabited by the five tribes and submitted an ultimatum reminder to the state government on their “legitimate demands”

The committee also warned that the five tribes intend to intensify the agitation in various forms till their grievances are addressed.