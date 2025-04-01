Nagaland Governor La Ganesan opens shelter home for homeless in Dimapur

Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday inaugurated a shelter home for beggars and homeless at the IHSDP complex, Netaji Colony, Dimapur.

The shelter home is a noble initiative by Hope Channel Dimapur under the motto ‘manna for the soul’.

“This project is not just about providing roofs over heads; it is about restoring dignity, hope and purpose to those who have been left behind by society,” Ganesan said in his address.

He noted that the beggar on the street is not just someone else’s problem; they are a reflection of our society, our policies and our collective morality.

“Poverty is not a crime, but turning a blind eye to it is,” he added.

Stressing not all who beg do so out of helplessness, Ganesan said there are two kinds of beggars — the victims of circumstance and the exploiters of circumstance.

Saying that the government alone cannot eradicate beggary, he said it requires the commitment of individuals, civil society organisations and faith-based institutions.

“Let us pledge today to make Nagaland a state where compassion is matched with action, where empathy translates into empowerment,” he urged.

He observed that Hope Channel’s “manna for the soul” stands out as the first of its kind in Nagaland, saying this initiative does not just feed empty stomachs, it nourishes souls.

He added that it does not just provide meals; it restores dignity.

Through education, rehabilitation, vocational training and reintegration, Hope Channel is endeavoring for a beggar-free Nagaland, he said.

Ganesan commended Hope Channel’s relentless effort and urged every citizen, business and institutions to join this mission.

In her keynote address, Tiakala Amri, founder of Hope Channel, said the shelter symbolises compassion and collective responsibility.

She said Hope Channel, started in 2019 under the Ebenezer Welfare Society, initially provided refuge to women in distress but later expanded to support the homeless, recognising the growing need for their assistance in Nagaland.