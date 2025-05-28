Dimapur: The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) in Nagaland announced its decision to proceed with its first phase of agitation, beginning May 29, 2025.

This action is a protest against 48 years of indefinite job quotas for backward tribes in Nagaland, despite the state government’s request for reconsideration of the proposed agitations.

In a release, 5 Tribes CoRRP convenor Er Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi said the committee received a letter on Wednesday from the state government issued through the home commissioner on May 25.

According to the committee, the letter simply informed that the state government on May 7 had constituted a committee to examine and submit its findings on policy for reservation in government employment within three months.

The release said the committee, after consultation with the apex bodies of the five tribes, unanimously decided that the state government’s letter not only lacked sincere commitment but also failed to address their core concerns and issues raised in the memorandum of September 20, 2024.

The committee said the proposed agitations starting May 29 onwards will go ahead as planned.

“On May 24, the 5 Tribes CoRRP representing Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho had announced its decision to stage peaceful protests if the state government failed to address the demands concerning the Nagaland job reservation policy”, the committee stated.

The committee informed that as part of the first phase protest, the protesters would march to the DC office in their respective districts and submit an ultimatum reminder to the state government through the deputy commissioner.

The committee requested the public, especially youth and students from the five tribes, to participate in this movement.

It noted that the five tribes will initiate a peaceful dharna outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat starting June 2.

Subsequently, on June 9, they will implement a total shutdown in all districts inhabited by their communities as part of phase 3 of their agitation, the committee stated.

The committee asserted that, in 1977, the committee introduced the job reservation policy for backward tribes of the state, initially for a duration of 10 years. However, the state government, instead of renewing it formally in 1987, issued an order in 1989 for the continuation of the reservation until further notice.

The committee added that its demand is either that the job reservation policy for backward tribes be scrapped, or that the remaining unreserved quota be exclusively reserved for the five tribes.