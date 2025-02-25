Guwahati: Excise personnel from the Narcotic Cell, Mobile Squad, and Dimapur Excise conducted a crackdown on illicit liquor sales in various localities in and around Dimapur, Nagaland.

The raid, which targeted lounges and restaurants operating in the evening, resulted in the seizure of approximately 560 bottles of various brands of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

According to Joint Commissioner of Excise (NC) S Phyobemo Kikon, the defaulters were penalized as per the appropriate sections of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act.

The raid also led to the closure of most lounges in the area.

The excise department stated that the raid was part of its ongoing efforts to enforce the NLTP Act and curb the sale and consumption of liquor in the district.

The department further warned that the exercise would continue and appealed to the public to provide information related to illicit liquor sales.