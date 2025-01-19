Dimapur: The Eastern Naga Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has reaffirmed its commitment to declaring its jurisdiction as a “peaceful zone,” amid an unresolved land dispute between the Tikhir and Khiamniungan tribes.

This pledge was initially made on December 18, 2019.

In a joint statement, the presidents of the Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC) and Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC), L Ngon Khiamniungan and P Timong Tikhir, respectively, appealed for “amicable spaces” during social events and festivals in Thonoknyu town.

ENPO president Chingmak Chang witnessed the signing of the referendum.

The statement added that it was important to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue, urging the Khiamniungan and Tikhir communities to maintain a peaceful spirit until a mutually acceptable solution is reached.

