Nagaland: Dimapur weavers receive handloom sector support items

Dimapur: The Advisor of the Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland Hekani Jakhalu, in a launching programme of the Special Cluster Development Programme (SCDP) at ICM hall at Taluvi, Dimapur distributed handloom sector support items to the weavers on Thursday.

The initiative taken under the National Handicrafts Development Programme will empower local weavers and promote sustainable handloom development in Dimapur.

The initiative covers four villages of Baman Pukhri A, Baman Pukhri B, Darogajan and Kushiabill, benefiting over 200 weavers.

During the event, Hekani Jakhalu distributed handloom sector support items, including looms (frame looms and loin looms), accessories, solar lighting units, warping drums and other essential equipment to the weavers of Dimapur.

Speaking at the event, Hekani Jakhalu said that the initiative will empower women weavers in Nagaland.

Jakhalu urged the weavers to focus on improving product designs, quality, and marketing strategies to compete in larger markets.

Jakhalu also said the industries and commerce department is working on developing a swaddle wrap designed. The design will have the unique brand as made in Nagaland.

She also asked the weavers to take full advantage of the support provided and elevate their craft to new heights.