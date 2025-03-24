Dimapur: A sensitization programme to discuss the Implementation of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, was held at the Dimapur deputy commissioner’s office on Monday.

Chairing the programme, Litsenthung Kikon, extra assistant commissioner, Dimapur, acknowledged that cases of workplace sexual harassment often go unreported in Naga society due to discomfort and lack of awareness.

However, he noted that significant progress has been made in implementing the Act at the district level.

Kikon also said letters have been sent to various departments urging them to establish internal complaints committees (ICCs) to monitor and address instances of sexual harassment in workplace.

He explained that the ICCs must be headed by a woman president, with three additional members, at least half of whom should be women. The committee members will serve a tenure of three years from the date of their nomination, he said.

Kikon further said that while the Act was passed in 2013, its implementation in the region is still in its early stages. However, efforts like this sensitisation programme mark a major step forward in enforcing the law and educating employees about their rights.

Speaking on the issue, Moanenla Yaden, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Dimapur, Elizabeth Humtsoe, lecturer at City Law College, Dimapur, and Alomi Sumi, Child Helpline project coordinator, stressed that many women remain unaware of their rights under the Act.

“Unless we educate them about their rights, they will not know how to seek justice,” they said.

They emphasised the need for greater awareness and education regarding the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 to ensure a safe and respectful work environment for women.