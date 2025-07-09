Dimapur: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton on Wednesday ordered salary deduction of absentee employees in his home district Wokha.

Patton issued the order during surprise inspections at the offices of several government departments in Wokha, reinforcing the state’s commitment to its ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the inspection at the transport department’s office, Patton checked attendance registers and conducted physical verification of staff’s presence.

He found that out of 20 employees in the office, only six were present and 14 were absent.

The deputy CM immediately ordered salary deductions for the absentees and directed that their names be forwarded to the deputy commissioner for further action.

He also verified whether those marked present were actually at their workstations.

The employees who were found missing despite being marked as present was deemed absent and salary deductions were similarly ordered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the district agriculture office, nine out of 47 staff members were absent.

Patton ordered similar disciplinary measures against them, including salary deduction for unauthorised absences.

At the water resources department office, eight of the 31 employees were found absent.

“All employees are expected to attend office regularly. Leave must be officially applied for and approved in advance,” Patton said.

He warned that more unannounced inspections will be carried out in the coming months to ensure strict compliance.

In addition to enforcing accountability, Patton also took time to listen to departmental grievances and operational challenges. He assured the officials that necessary follow-up actions would be initiated.