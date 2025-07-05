Dimapur: A high-level delegation from Nagaland is currently on an official visit to Japan to explore opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and development with Japanese government agencies, private companies, and civil society organisations.

The delegation is led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and includes Abu Metha, Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN); Hekani Jakhalu, Adviser for Industries and Commerce; and other senior state officials.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival, IDAN and the Industries and Commerce Department held several high-level meetings in Tokyo on July 4.

The discussions focused on potential collaboration in human resource development across sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, healthcare, tourism, arts and culture, sports, and film.

Abu Metha spoke about the shared wartime history between Japan and Nagaland, stressing the importance of turning that legacy into positive partnerships that foster peace and cooperation.

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation shared details of its ongoing work in Northeast India, particularly around people-to-people exchange, Track Two diplomacy, peacebuilding, and knowledge sharing.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expressed interest in expanding human resource exchange programmes by linking Japanese industry needs with India’s talent pool. Metha welcomed JICA’s current work in Nagaland and discussed new avenues for partnership.

In talks with NYK Line, discussions centred on the company’s involvement in Nagaland and the potential to grow efforts in the services and hospitality sector, creating jobs and building skills for the youth.

The delegation also visited Kochi Prefecture, where discussions focused on joint projects related to skill development, capacity building, and technology transfer in food processing, agriculture, and related industries.

Both sides also explored the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Nagaland and Kochi Prefecture.

Nagaland’s high literacy rate, English proficiency, and strong social and cultural capital were presented as key strengths. The state also introduced its new Industrial Policy, which offers incentives and a supportive environment for investors and responsible businesses.

These initial meetings lay the groundwork for Chief Minister Rio’s official engagements, where discussions are expected to be further consolidated and formalized.