Nagaland congress protests BJP’s remarks on constitution

Kohima: On January 27, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) organized a protest rally at Congress Bhavan in Kohima to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and reaffirm the commitment to the Indian Constitution’s values.

The rally, part of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,’ was a strong protest against BJP’s remarks on Ambedkar and their alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland police unit celebrates zero FIR pendency

Lok Sabha MP and NPCC President S Supongmeren Jamir addressed the rally, reaffirming Congress’ dedication to protecting constitutional principles and ensuring justice and equality for all citizens.

Khriedi Theunuo, NPCC Working President, also expressed concern over BJP’s actions that, he said, are weakening the foundation of the Constitution and tarnishing the legacies of Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Three district presidents of Nagaland BJP join JDU

The leaders emphasized the importance of the Constitution in safeguarding India’s unity, democracy, and the rights of its people.