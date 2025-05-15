Nagaland coffee entrepreneurs shine at Coffex Istanbul Expo 2025

Dimapur: A nine-member team, including five coffee entrepreneurs, from Nagaland participated in three-day Coffex Istanbul Expo 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, to promote coffees of the state.

An official statement on Thursday said the team was led by adviser to land resources department G Ikuto Zhimomi. The five coffee entrepreneurs’ farms that participated in the expo were Nagaland Coffee, ÉtéCoffee, Juro Coffee, YES Coffee and Coffee Lady.

During the three-day event held from May 9 to May 11, the team engaged in cupping sessions, workshops, and interactions with international stakeholders in the coffee value chain, gaining firsthand exposure to diverse coffee processing and flavours, understanding market dynamics, including consumer preferences and pricing strategies, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable innovations.

The expo opened opportunities for collaboration with international buyers and roasters, especially from Turkey.

The participation in COFFEX ISTANBUL 2025 was a milestone for Nagaland’s coffee sector, reinforcing the state’s potential in global markets, setting the stage for future growth and recognition of Nagaland’s coffee worldwide.

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul, Mijito Vinito Chishi, was instrumental in facilitating the participation by liaising with the Coffee Board of India and the Government of Turkey, which resulted in productive involvement of the Nagaland delegation.

COFFEX ISTANBUL serves as the premier international trade fair and promotion platform for coffee and related industries in the Middle East, uniting coffee enthusiasts and professionals.

The visit aimed to enhance knowledge in coffee cultivation, processing, and marketing, and to explore global trends and market linkages.