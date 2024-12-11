Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative 2.0 (CMMFI 2.0) was unveiled on Wednesday, opening a gateway of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and farmers across the state.

Designed to provide holistic financial support, the Nagaland CMMFI 2.0 initiative offers subsidies, tailored financial solutions, and innovative project support to turn ideas into reality.

The CMMFI 2.0 covers a wide spectrum of entrepreneurship ventures, including retail (provision stores, general stores, and pharmacies), services (auto garages, mobile food units, gyms, salons, and craft industries) and transport (two-wheeler and four-wheeler taxis, ambulance services, and commercial vehicles).

It also covers innovation (hydroponics, software/BPO, and e-commerce delivery centers), hospitality (homestays, cold storage, and bakery and cafeteria) and agriculture (customized finance for agriculture projects following NABARD guidelines), among others.

An official report said a complete list of eligible projects is available in the CMMFI booklet at www.credit.nagaland.gov.in.

In a boost for logistics and transport-related ventures, CMMFI 2.0 has partnered with leading automobile brands to offer special benefits, including exclusive subsidies on commercial vehicles.

Eligible beneficiaries can access up to 30 per cent back-ended subsidies on vehicles, with applications open under programmes like Nagaland Tourism Connect and Nagaland Logistics Connect.

The initiative also provides comprehensive support, including detailed project report (DPR) preparation, application assistance through the credit portal, and financial institution linkages.

Applicants can visit Swavalamban Connect Kendras (SCK) located at their respective district DC office premises or contact the credit facilitation outreach unit at 9436030303.

For further assistance or grievance redressal, the applicants may reach out to the CMMFI facilitation cell at credit.fin-ngl@gov.in or call 9077175990.