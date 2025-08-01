Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called on Friday for focused efforts to preserve and project Nagaland’s distinct identity, a heritage protected by Article 371 of the Indian Constitution.

At the event titled “Nagaland’s Global Footprints: Cultural Diplomacy and International Engagements,” Rio highlighted the state’s mission to celebrate its traditions and share them with the global community.

“Article?371 underpins our customs, land rights, and societal practices. No other state in India enjoys such autonomy. We must use this privilege responsibly,” Rio said.

This special programme showcased the outcomes of Rio’s recent official visits to Russia and Japan (July 10–17).

He traveled with a team of Naga artists and officials from the Tourism and Industries departments. Nagaland was one of only six Indian states invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to participate in international cultural showcases.

In Moscow, the Naga choir performed at the Bharat Utsav – Festival of India, concluding the nine-day event and earning appreciation from Russian authorities. The Russian Embassy later issued certificates of appreciation at a Kohima event.

Rio stressed that such international exposure increases awareness and respect for Nagaland and Northeast India’s diverse traditions. It also opens doors to future cultural, academic, and economic collaborations.

In Japan, Nagaland signed an MoU with Kochi Prefecture to cooperate on human resources, environmental sustainability, and healthcare.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency pledged 400 hospital beds to the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and offered training and job opportunities for local doctors and nurses.

Rio also noted the emotional significance of co-inaugurating the Kohima Peace Memorial with the Japanese government. He called it a “monument of reconciliation” and a new chapter of post-war respect and friendship.

“We must not just preserve our culture, we must present it confidently to the world,” Rio urged. He highlighted the Hornbill Festival’s success in uniting the Naga community and capturing global attention. He also encouraged scaling such platforms to generate livelihoods and sustain cultural identity.

Rio further addressed the issue of Naga human remains housed in UK museums, calling for their dignified repatriation and joint academic efforts to document Naga history authentically.

He further urged the state’s institutions, policymakers, and youth to adopt a global vision rooted in heritage. “Let’s make ‘Made in Nagaland’ and ‘Naga Crafts’ recognized worldwide,” he said.

Advisor to the CM and Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha, who also joined the foreign delegation, described the visits as strategically vital.

He also noted they strengthened institutional cooperation, promoted Brand Nagaland, enabled cultural diplomacy, and opened international opportunities for Naga youth.