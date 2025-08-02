Dimapur: In a significant move to strengthen the education sector in Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday virtually inaugurated 51 school infrastructure funded under Samagra Shiksha.

The virtual inauguration of the 51 school infrastructure included 15 new school buildings, additional classrooms in 17 schools, 18 teachers’ quarters and one residential hostel spread across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the inauguration programme, held at the chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima, Rio said it was a significant step in the ongoing journey to strengthen education infrastructure. He extended his gratitude to the Government of India for the continued support.

He also commended the efforts of the Samagra Shiksha team led by the state mission director L Jamithung Lotha.

Noting that many of the school infrastructures in the state are temporary, Rio underscored the urgent need for permanent structures with quality workmanship.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While appreciating the school education department for its constant improvement despite the challenges, he asked it to conduct a comprehensive study and identify its needs and requirements.

Despite the state’s difficult geographical terrain, especially in the remote parts, Rio said the state is making consistent progress in transforming its infrastructure.

Highlighting the crucial role of community participation, he noted that good infrastructure alone is not enough. He asked the community to come forward and take ownership of the infrastructure provided by the government to ensure proper maintenance and effective utilisation.

Stressing the importance of quality education, Rio said it is at the core of development, which empowers the citizens, drives economic progress, opens up opportunities, and makes a society prosper.

He also highlighted the significance of education in creating responsible citizens for a better Nagaland. Rio called for a collective effort to create a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment for students’ holistic development.