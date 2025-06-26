Guwahati: Fifty-six village councils from Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district have united to form the Chümoukedima District Village Councils’ Association (CDVCA), replacing the earlier Chümoukedima Area Village Chairmen Association (CAVCA) that was set up in 2015.

During a media briefing, CDVCA spokesperson Sebastian Zumvü announced that the newly formed body had adopted several key resolutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among them was a firm endorsement of the “One Government, One Tax” policy for Nagas and a call for the Government of India to rigorously enforce and reassess the Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR).

The association finalized its decisions during a closed-door meeting held at the Chümoukedima Village Council Hall, which drew 195 representatives, including Village Council Chairmen, Head Gaonburas (GBs), and other stakeholders from across the district.

The members appointed Razouvotuo Chatsu, Chairman of the Chümoukedima Village Council and former president of the Angami Public Organization, as interim convenor.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They named Vika H. Chishi, a member of the Unity Village Council, as secretary, while Sebastian Zumvü continues to serve as the association’s spokesperson.

An eight-member advisory panel composed of experienced community leaders was also created to guide the interim leadership.

Zumvü clarified that CDVCA will represent all villages within the district and will function under this interim setup until the current village council terms expire in March 2026.

The association unanimously condemned the practice of multiple taxation by underground groups, asserting that it financially burdens rural communities and violates the principle of a unified governance system.

CDVCA also expressed alarm over reported violations of ceasefire agreements. Members alleged that some designated offices of Naga political groups now serve as hubs for illegal activities, including extortion.

They urged the central government to tighten enforcement of ceasefire rules and introduce a robust monitoring framework.

While CDVCA appreciated the ongoing implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, it criticized the new online application process as inefficient and challenging, especially for local guarantors.

The association called for the return of offline ILP processing and proposed a special permit category for agricultural workers, with extended validity from 90 days to one year.

The body formally recognized the Nagaland government’s recent efforts to protect customary laws by implementing Part 4(A) of the Rules for Administration of Justice & Police in Nagaland (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2025.

However, they requested that the government address concerns raised by the Nagaland Bar Association regarding the amendment.

CDVCA further urged the state to promptly develop clear guidelines for appointing presiding officers and members of the District Customary Courts, and to prioritize retired Dobashis and senior GBs for these roles.

Legal advisor Adv. Hukavi Zhimomi welcomed the legal reforms, emphasizing the importance of properly implementing the historic 1937 justice rules and Chapter 4A of the amended act.

In another major resolution, CDVCA demanded the dissolution of the Village Development Board (VDB) Secretaries’ Association, arguing that secretaries must operate directly under Village Council supervision to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

The association also called on the Rural Development Department to immediately post a Project Director in Chümoukedima to accelerate rural development initiatives.

Similarly, they requested the School Education Department to appoint a District Education Officer (DEO) based in the district to better address educational issues on the ground.

When reporters asked about alleged wage deductions from MGNREGA beneficiaries, Zumvü clarified that the authorities transfer all payments directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. He explained that they make any deductions only after consulting with job card holders and receiving their consent.

According to him, the funds are usually pooled to hire machinery or alternative labor when beneficiaries cannot perform physical work.

He added that no one in his jurisdiction has filed any formal complaints about the deductions.

Addressing the poor condition of roads, interim convenor Razouvotuo Chatsu criticized the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) for neglecting maintenance.

He pointed to recent accidents and fatalities as evidence of the urgent need for state intervention and immediate repairs.

The CDVCA advisory committee includes prominent leaders such as Zhato Kimho (President, Chakhroma Public Organization), Ghuzhi Shohe (Diphupar VCC), Reyopoyi Nyekha (Naga United Village VCC), Dejiraj Giriso (Dhansiripar Head GB), Tokishe Assumi (Thilixu GB), Charlie Sekhose (5th Mile Model VCC), L.K. Swu (Pimla Head GB), and legal advisor Adv. Hukavi Zhimomi (Chekiye VCC).