Dimapur: The Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) have agreed to resume formal talks soon regarding the long-standing Naga political issue.

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including Advisor for the North East, A.K. Mishra, met with NSCN-IM leaders, including General Secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, in Dimapur on Friday to discuss the matter.

This decision follows a meeting Mishra held on Thursday with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), an alliance of seven Naga groups that signed an “Agreed Position” with the government in 2017.

The last formal meeting between the government and the NSCN-IM took place in October 2022.

Recently, the NSCN-IM emphasized the importance of respecting Naga history, stating that such respect would be reciprocated tenfold.

During their 46th raising day celebration, NSCN-IM leaders highlighted two key moments of historical recognition: a 2002 meeting in Amsterdam and the 2015 Framework Agreement signed in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSCN-IM has been engaged in negotiations with the government since the 1997 ceasefire agreement and the 2015 Framework Agreement.

Parallel talks with the NNPGs began in 2017. Key sticking points in the negotiations include the NSCN-IM’s demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution, as well as the integration of Naga-populated areas across several Northeastern states and Myanmar.