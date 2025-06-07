Dimapur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former senior manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB)’s Dimapur branch and the proprietor of a Dimapur-based private firm for their alleged involvement in a bribery case.

CBI made the arrest from Guwahati, Assam, and Dimapur, Nagaland, following a case registered by the CBI on June 4, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authority identified the former PNB senior manager as Seiminthang Singson and the proprietor of M/s Century Enterprises, Dhobinala, Dimapur, as Sanjit Chandra Dey.

According to CBI release on Saturday, the agency registered a case against the two on June 4, 2025, on the allegations that Singson took undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh in his bank account from the bank account of Dey for allowing extension of cash credit limit of Rs 20 lakh to the latter, even though his firm was not in right financial health.

Following the case, the team conducted searches in the official and residential premises of both accused at five locations in Dimapur, Nagaland, and two locations in Guwahati, Assam, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said Singson took undue advantage of a total of Rs 1.69 lakh from Dey, as per searches and seizure so far.

Besides, the CBI also seized an invoice totaling Rs 2,06,200, relating to the purchase of electric/electronics items, from Dey’s office premises. Dey purchased these items in Singson’s name, the release said.

The CBI added that it has seized some items found at Singson’s residential premises in Dimapur and Guwahati for investigation.