Dimapur: Kohima DC B Henok Buchem on Friday said Nagaland’s Kohima is among the 131 non-attainment cities in India where air quality has not met national standards, emphasising the importance of environmental stewardship.

He said urbanisation must be managed carefully to preserve the forests and biodiversity that act as natural allies against pollution.

Buchem said this while delivering the keynote speech at a day workshop on the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), organised by the Kohima district administration in collaboration with the Kohima Press Club (KPC) as part of the latter’s yearlong silver jubilee celebrations, at the Kohima DC’s conference hall.

He pointed to everyday examples of pollution caused by careless practices such as littering, roadside dumping of construction materials, and releasing septic waste into rivers. He called for simple but effective measures like walking or cycling short distances, carpooling, and responsible waste disposal.

Stating that Kohima’s air is a shared inheritance, Buchem said protecting it is not a single policy or a seasonal campaign.

KPC president Alice Yhoshu said efforts for clean air should not be a one-time affair, but a joint and collaborative effort.

She expressed appreciation to the district administration for actively involving the press club, calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Yanathung Kithan, scientist ‘B’ at the Nagaland Pollution Control Board, identified road dust from poor road conditions, traffic movement, open burning of waste, vehicular emissions from increasing traffic, and construction and demolition activities as major contributors to poor air quality.

He also cautioned that indoor air pollution from the use of firewood for cooking continues to affect households across the district.

Yanathung Kithan underlined the need for constant monitoring and data collection, the adoption of cleaner fuels and technologies, and better waste management systems.

He also drew attention to the national target under NCAP of reducing pollution levels by 40 per cent by 2026, stating that if the programme can succeed in Kohima, it can succeed anywhere.