Nagaland Board class 10, 12 results 2025 to be declared on April 25

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) examination results on April 25, 2025, by the afternoon.

Students can access their mark sheets on the official NBSE website: nbsenl.edu.in.

The portal will also provide a facility to download the results.

Exam Dates:

HSLC (Class 10): February 12 to February 24, 2025

HSSLC (Class 12): February 11 to March 7, 2025

How to Check NBSE Results:

Visit nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the result link for HSLC or HSSLC.

Enter your roll number and submit.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

Document Distribution:

The board will issue official result documents to Centre Superintendents between May 2 and 6, 2025, for distribution to schools. If a Superintendent is unavailable, they may authorize another to collect on their behalf.

For further updates and information, students are advised to regularly check the NBSE website.