Dimapur: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy, in collaboration with EnJogo, will conduct trials for the selection of players at Khelo India Centre in Greenwood School Dimapur on December 20.

These trials are specifically designed for U13 to U17 young football talents to join the prestigious BBFS Residential Academy.

Open to players born between 2009 and 2016, the trials provide a platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and potentially embark on a journey toward professional football.

With the BBFS Residential Academy as the backbone of this initiative, the selected players will have access to world-class training facilities, experienced coaches, and comprehensive development programs designed to maximize their potential.

Nurturing athletic skills and personal growth, the academy serves as a springboard for players to eventually earn a spot in the Indian national team.

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia said, “We believe that football is a sport that should be accessible to every young talent in the country, regardless of where they come from. Through BBFS and EnJogo, we provide training and a platform for athletes to develop their game and potentially represent India at the highest level,” a press release said on Saturday.

Organised by BBFS and powered by EnJogo, this initiative, India’s first full-stack sports learning platform, represents a significant step in building a stronger football ecosystem in India.

The trials in Dimapur will a significant opportunity for the youth across the region to demonstrate their potential and be part of a programme that could lead them to professional success and a future in the Indian national team.