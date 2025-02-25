Dimapur: The Angami Naga tribe celebrated Sekrenyi-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival 2025 at Heritage Village, Kisama, on Tuesday in Nagaland, praying for blessings for the whole year round.

Speaking on the occasion as the host, adviser to prison, printing and stationery Kropol Vitsu said Sekrenyi is a time of cleansing and purification and also a time of rededication.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He highlighted the importance of Sekrenyi and how every village celebrates it.

Mentioning particularly his native village, he said earlier, Viswema village celebrated this festival in between December 15 to December 31.

He said that, acknowledging the wisdom of the tribe’s elders, the common Sekrenyi festival unites all the Angami villages in Nagaland on February 25 every year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vitsu urged the youth to conserve “our traditions and culture which are our unique identity”.

Citing the importance of celebrating Sekrenyi festival as a Mini Hornbill Festival, he said this would showcase “our tradition and culture” to the outside world.

On the occasion, Vitsu urged the Nagas to be hospitable and warmly welcome the tourists visiting the state.

Blowing of traditional horn, an exhibition of Angami ethnic cultural and indigenous games like war cry, tati pfe, folksong, phrida, traditional fire making, tholi marked the occasion.