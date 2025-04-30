Nagaland achieves Northeast's first internet-free image transmission via radio signal

Dimapur: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), in collaboration with OSCAR India, has achieved a groundbreaking technological feat in disaster communication by demonstrating wireless image transmission via radio signals without relying on the internet, marking the first such implementation in Northeast India.

This pioneering demonstration took place during the second phase training program organized by NSDMA from April 24th to 29th, further solidifying their leadership in alternative communication technologies, according to an official release on Wednesday.

While OSCAR INDIA has conducted similar successful experiments across India, this demonstration holds special signi?cance as the ?rst-ever implementation in Northeast India’s challenging terrain.

The training programme equipped NSDMA’s district project associates (DPAs) with crucial skills including, practical morse code applications, hands-on antenna construction workshops where they built antennas for amateur radio operation by themselves, also a comprehensive mock ?re rescue drill utilizing amateur radio communications.

The wireless planning & coordination (WPC) wing, department of telecommunications, lauded the effort of OSCAR INDIA by assigning the special call sign “AT2NE” – the first such designation for expedition in the field of amateur radio throughout the entire Kohima district of Nagaland.

Nilkantha Chatterjee, convenor of OSCAR INDIA, said, “This demonstration proves radio’s vital role when modern networks fail. While we have conducted similar transmissions elsewhere, bringing this capability to Northeast India’s unique landscape is particularly rewarding.”

He added that the ‘AT2NE’ call sign recognises “our commitment” to advancing communication resilience.

Johnny Ruangmei, joint chief executive officer, NSDMA, said: “Professionals in disaster management should be involved on a mission mode and not as a professional career alone.”

He added that the NSDMA will work to harvest the communication capability of transfer image through voice frequency using HAM radio.