Dimapur: Abu Metha, Secretary General of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has been appointed Co-Chairman of the AFI Modernisation Committee for the year 2025–26.

Announcing this in a press release on Tuesday, the NDPP congratulated Metha on his appointment.

“This is indeed a proud moment for the NDPP and the people of Nagaland, as one of our own has been given the honour of shouldering such a significant responsibility,” stated the NDPP release.

The party added that this appointment once again reflects how the country’s top athletics organisation continues to recognise and utilise Metha’s talents and capabilities.

The NDPP expressed confidence that Metha will perform his duties with dedication and make substantial contributions to ensure that sports in India, and particularly in Nagaland, reach greater heights.

The party also extended its best wishes as he takes on this new role.