Dimapur: Despite a last-minute appeal from the Nagaland state government, nine district chambers of commerce and industries (DCCIs) have decided to proceed with their indefinite voluntary business shutdown across their respective districts starting Monday, May 19.

The decision follows the government’s plea on Friday, May 17, to the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI), the umbrella body for 11 DCCIs in the state, to halt the protest and maintain a conducive environment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The shutdown will affect the nine districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri.

Making the announcement at a press conference here on Sunday, CNCCI president Khekugha Muru said the nine DCCIs unilaterally decided to go for the shutdown to press for their demand to nominate their representatives in urban local bodies in their districts.

He stressed that the demand is in the interest of the consumers and the business community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Muru said that though the government nominated one DCCI member each in Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, it failed to do so in the nine districts.

He said the CNCCI representatives discussed the issue with power and parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye, who is also the government spokesperson, in his office chamber in Kohima on May 16.

The meeting followed the CNCCI’s declaration on May 13 about the nine DCCIs’ decision to go for the shutdown.

He also informed of the letter the minister sent to the CNCCI on May 17, requesting to call off the proposed strike.

Muru said Kenye in the letter mentioned that following the discussion with the CNCCI, he apprised CM Neiphiu Rio about the memorandum submitted by the traders’ body to the state government on various occasions at different levels regarding the demand.

The letter said the state cabinet will soon consider the CNCCI’s submission for further deliberations.

“Hence, till such time an alternate arrangement is reached, I request you to be content with the present system of ‘special invitees’ as the state government notified,” Kenye said in the letter.

Muru said the CNCCI discussed the minister’s letter with the nine DCCIs.

He added that even as the DCCIs acknowledged and appreciated the minister’s concern to find an amicable solution, they asserted that it would not be possible to call off the shutdown without a timeframe to fulfill their demand.