Dimapur: There are 71,034 unemployed youth registered with employment exchanges in Nagaland as of March 31, 2025, according to a survey report on employment, unemployment, skills and migration in the state.

The report of the directorate of economics & statistics was officially released at a programme at the directorate’s conference hall in Kohima on Friday.

Speaking at the programme as the special guest, advisor, economics & statistics and evaluation, H Sethrongkyu Sangtam said the report would help the state government formulate effective policies to tackle unemployment.

He stressed that without quality district-level data, balanced regional development and the vision of a “Viksit Nagaland” could not be achieved.

Sangtam reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the unemployment problem, recalling that the matter was deliberated in the recent session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Calling the survey report the first of its kind under the Nagaland Sample Survey Unit, he said it would serve as a critical basis for framing labour policies and harnessing the state’s demographic dividend. He added that district-wise socio-economic data in the report would help address unique challenges in each district while strengthening policy implementation.

Neidilhou Keditsu, director, economics & statistics, presented the key findings of the survey report.

The survey reported that the average household size in Nagaland is four members, with household sizes ranging from one to 11. The average monthly household expenditure was estimated at Rs 16,522, with the lowest at Rs 1,133 and the highest at Rs 3,61,647.

The average age of people in the working-age group stood at 34 years.

On education, residents had an average of 11 years of formal schooling, with a minimum of one year and a maximum of 22 years. About 16% of respondents studied up to graduation, 4% were postgraduates and above, while 2% were illiterate.

The findings also revealed that 92% of residents did not have any technical education or vocational/technical training.

The labour force participation rate in Nagaland was recorded at 56%. The employment rate was estimated at 83.92%, while the unemployment rate stood at 16.07%.

Wokha had the highest labour force participation rate with 75%, while Tuensang registered the lowest at 41%.

Mon district recorded the highest employment rate at 91.08%, while Phek reported the lowest at 75%. In contrast, Phek registered the highest unemployment rate at 25%, while Mon had the lowest at 8.92%.On migration, the survey revealed that 55% of migrant respondents had moved from rural to urban settlements.