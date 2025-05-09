Dimapur: Chiephobozou police under Kohima district of Nagaland arrested five persons for robbery, theft, and housebreaking.

The arrests were made following an investigation into a reported robbery and theft case on May 6, Kohima police PRO said in a release.

Nerhe model village lodged a complaint with Chiephobozou police on March 12 about the theft of a car engine and gearbox from a garage in the village area.

Following a thorough investigation, the police arrested the five, who have been identified as Petekhrietuo (22), Ruokuozhalie (24), Neizasetuo (26), Raj (25), and Throngpise (25).

Police said preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspects were not only involved in the theft of the car engine and gearbox but also in housebreaking within the Chiephobozou police station jurisdiction, stealing iron materials, and selling them to scrap dealers. They were also involved in theft cases around Jalukie under the Peren district.

A case has been registered at Chiephobozou PS under Section 305/3/(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is on, the release added.