Guwahati: Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthunga Patton on Monday stated that a clash that erupted between the villagers from a few villages under the Kiphire and Meluri district of Nagaland left at least four individuals injured.

The statement follows after the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima to inspect the injured individuals on Monday.

As per sources, the incident took place on March 28.

Deputy Chief Minister in a statement on his social media handle X stated, “Deeply disturbed by the recent reports of violence, reportedly among a few villages under Kiphire and Meluri districts. The incidents harm the bonds that hold our communities together”.

“While the situation is under control now, I urge all parties to maintain calm and work towards restoring harmony. Dialogue and understanding must prevail over conflict”, it stated.

He urged the people in the Kiphire and Meluri districts of Nagaland to maintain peace and harmony.

The state has assigned two district Deputy Commissioners to investigate and submit a report through the Commissioner of Nagaland to the state government, it added.

The DyCM visited the injured patient in the hospital along with Advisor for Fire & Emergency Service, Home Guards & Civil Defence and MLA of Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency, S Kiusumew Yimkhiung, Advisor for New & Renewable Energy, NSDMA and MLA of Meluri seat, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, DGP Rupin Sharma, Home Commissioner Vyasan R, and DC Meluri Mhathung Tsanglao.