Dimapur: The 25th edition of the annual 10-day Hornbill Festival in Nagaland drew a total of 2,05,968 visitors, recording an increase of 33.7 per cent in footfall compared to last year.

The festival, which concluded on Tuesday, recorded 1,54,057 attendees in 2023.

According to the data from the state directorate of tourism, this year’s festival attracted a diverse crowd, with 2,527 foreign tourists, 56,217 domestic visitors, and 1,47,224 local attendees.

The final day of the Hornbill Festival saw the highest attendance, with 32,081 visitors, making it the peak day in terms of turnout. It also witnessed the highest number of local attendees, with 23,816 people in attendance.

The first day of the festival recorded the highest number of foreign visitors, with 513 tourists, while Day-8 saw the largest number of domestic visitors at 9,342.

On the other hand, Day-4 had the lowest turnout, with 14,502 visitors.

This year’s edition witnessed significant growth across all categories of attendees. The number of foreign tourists increased from 2,108 in 2023 to 2,375 in 2024. Domestic visitors also saw a sharp rise, from 37,089 last year to 56,217 this year.

Local attendance grew from 1,14,860 to 1,47,224, reflecting the festival’s deepening connection with the local population and its appeal to a wider audience.

The Hornbill Festival, known for showcasing the diverse cultures and traditions of Nagaland, continues to grow in prominence as a major cultural and tourism event in India.

As the ‘Festival of Festivals’ celebrated its 25th edition, it further cemented its position as one of the most anticipated events of the year, attracting tourists from around the world and fostering a stronger appreciation for the region’s heritage.