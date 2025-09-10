Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Wednesday appealed to the Nagaland government for its urgent intervention in facilitating the return of the Naga students and youth, who are currently stranded in Nepal owing to the ongoing political crisis in the country, to the state.

Expressing deep concern over the plight of the students and youth, NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent, through a letter to the chief secretary, urged the state government to coordinate with the Union ministry of external affairs and other relevant agencies to arrange necessary travel support, documentation and transit assistance to ensure their safe return to the state in view of the difficulties faced by them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said many of them had gone there for academic and professional pursuits, but the prevailing situation has placed them in a position of grave uncertainty and distress.

The federation also requested that suitable arrangements, including logistical support and immediate assistance where required, be made upon their arrival in Nagaland.

“Such timely intervention by the state government will bring immense relief to the stranded individuals as well as their anxious families back home,” it stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The NSF, while expressing its steadfast commitment to upholding the welfare of Naga students across the globe, earnestly sought the government’s consideration and prompt action on the matter.