Dimapur: The Lighthouse Schools Project, funded by the World Bank for five years, seeks to address specific challenges in Nagaland’s education system such as enhancing school governance, improving teaching practices, and creating a better learning environment.

Explaining this at a stakeholders’ consultation meeting of the District Committee for Lighthouse Schools in the conference hall of Dimapur DC’s office, deputy project director, Nagaland Education Project (NECTAR), Avelu Ruho said the Lighthouse Schools Project aims to improve governance, teaching practices, and learning environments in government schools.

NECTAR is an autonomous society, set up under the science and technology department of the Government of India with its headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya.

She emphasised the project’s significance as the first World Bank-funded education initiative in Northeast India, highlighting key milestones such as its proposal in 2019, approval in 2020, and implementation starting in 2021.

Ruho outlined key components of the project, including system management improvements, teaching enhancements, and technical assistance.

Ruho also stressed the importance of community involvement and urged the stakeholders to contribute toward the project’s successful implementation.

The meeting, chaired by Dimapur DC Dr Tinojongshi Chang, highlighted the selection of Dimapur Higher Secondary School, Nagarjan for the project.

It also reviewed the layout plan for the school, including the academic block and hostels for boys and girls.

In his address, Chang expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the initiative. He assured full cooperation to ensure the project’s successful implementation and timely completion.

Social associate Ransom Lungleng presented the environmental and social aspects of the project.

The meeting was attended by district heads and representatives from various civil society organizations.