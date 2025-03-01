Guwahati: Irate personnel of Nagaland Police staged a peaceful rally on Friday in Kohima, demanding justice and reinstatement following the High Court’s annulment of their appointments.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma.

The controversy stems from a September 20, 2024, order by the Nagaland High Court, which nullified the recruitment of 1,138 police personnel from the 2018–2020 batch.

The court ruled that irregularities in the recruitment process had occurred, following a petition that questioned the legitimacy of the appointments.

K Soriso, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) and Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed that the affected personnel came from nearly all police units.

This decision has created uncertainty for many, including those who had served for years, including during critical periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

With approval from the district administration, around 150 representatives, one from each affected unit, participated in the march to the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Demonstrators carried placards reading messages such as “We don’t want another faction,” “Why recruitment again?” and “We are frontline COVID warriors.”

The rally remained peaceful, with personnel stating that their movement was not against the government, but a call for fairness.

Following the rally, representatives from the 40 affected units met with DGP Rupin Sharma to present their grievances.

Despite the disclosure of content to media, they submitted a joint memorandum.

A representative of the aggrieved personnel confirmed the submission and appealed to the public for support.

He stressed that they had served the state diligently, especially during the pandemic, and urged the government to find a resolution that addresses both justice and compassion.

With their appointments quashed, the affected personnel now face an uncertain future.

Many had already joined the force, contributing to law enforcement and emergency services.

The court’s ruling has raised concerns about their livelihoods and the impact on their families.

The personnel have expressed their willingness to cooperate with legal processes, while seeking reinstatement or alternative solutions that recognize their dedication and service.