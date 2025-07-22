Barak River Basin management plan in Nagaland

Dimapur: A consultative meeting on Barak River Basin management plan & collaboration between Indian-EU initiative and Brahmaputra Board was held at Nagaland civil secretariat in Kohima today.

Laura Sustersic, director, GIZ, while giving introductory remarks, said the strategic partnership between the EU and India aims to share best practices, adapt European experiences to the Indian context, and develop sustainable solutions for managing water resources.

Sustersic added that water management is a critical area for cooperation, supporting economic development, peace, security, agriculture, fisheries, energy, and the environment.

She also highlighted GIZ’s role in implementing projects to support India in water management, focusing on the Ganges Brahmaputra hydrological system and the Barak river basin.

Sustersic said Nagaland must prioritise environment-friendly sustainable development options and find ways to protect its beautiful natural environment while still pursuing development goals.

Chairman, Brahmaputra Board, Dr Ranbir Singh said water shortage is a very serious issue faced by Nagaland and highlighted the urgency of addressing the issue to ensure water security in the state.

Singh said since Nagaland also falls under water basins it was important to understand the issues, challenges and problems in this part of the basin in Nagaland and the potential areas that should be developed.

Singh also emphasised the idea that equity, sustainability and building these key values into water management planning will be crucial. Singh called all the stakeholders to take their roles seriously and work collectively in managing water resources for future generations.

Chief secretary J Alam, in his concluding remarks, stated that five districts in Nagaland have been declared as water distressed districts despite receiving plenty of rainfall. He added that Nagaland still faces an acute shortage of water, especially during lean season.