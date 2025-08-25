Guwahati: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Nagaland on Monday, following the demise of former Governor La Ganesan.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers T.R. Zeliang and Y.Y. Patton, along with State Ministers, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, and other dignitaries. After the swearing-in, Governor Bhalla interacted with the State Cabinet led by Rio and inspected a ceremonial guard of honour.

The programme, chaired by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, concluded with a reception at Raj Bhavan, where political leaders, tribal organisations, church leaders, and civil society groups extended greetings to the new Governor.

However, representatives of the Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP)—comprising members of the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes—did not participate in the function. The panel has been demanding a review of the State’s four-decade-old job reservation policy.

Although the government has announced the formation of a Reservation Review Commission, the CoRRP rejected the move, insisting that tribal and civil society representatives must be included in the body. The committee has declared it will boycott all government functions until its demand is met.

The same five tribes had also abstained from the Independence Day celebrations earlier this month.