Guwahati: A team of research scholars from Nagaland University has received significant recognition at an international chemistry conference held in Mizoram.

The team from the university’s Department of Chemistry earned accolades at the ‘National Convention of Chemistry Teachers & International Conference on Current Advances in Chemical Science Research and Education,’ held at Mizoram University from November 6 to 9.

The event witnessed the participation of renowned academicians and researchers from across the country, providing a platform to showcase cutting-edge research.

Scholars from Nagaland University stood out for their exceptional contributions, earning accolades in key categories.

Suraj Kumar and Tsathrongla Sangtam received the Best Oral Presentation Award, while Priyakshi Bora received the Best Poster Award.

The awardees were presented with cash prizes and a one-year complimentary affiliate membership sponsored by United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Chemistry.

While congratulating the research scholars for their meritorious performance, Vice-Chancellor Prof JK Patnaik reaffirmed the institution’s support for the scholars, enabling them to pursue their research with full academic rigor.

Head of the Department of Chemistry Prof Upasana Bora Sinha also expressed pride in the scholars’ achievements, stating that their success underscores the department’s commitment to excellence in research.