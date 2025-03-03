Nagaland: State assembly took steps for peaceful Naga solution, says Governor

Dimapur: Nagaland’s Governor La Ganesan said that, the state assembly has collectively taken up steps to ensure peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

Addressing the first day of the sixth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima on Monday, Governor said that, as the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio assured on the floor of the House, the government held a consultative meeting with the apex and influential tribal bodies and civil society organizations on September 12, 2024, to deliberate on the issue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, on November 21, 2024, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues met Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the people’s desire for an early solution of the Naga issue.

He thanked the members of the House for their whole-hearted cooperation in this important matter.

Governor also mentioned that, the government had submitted its comments on the third draft of the memorandum of settlement in respect of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 6, 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Regarding the matter, related authorities have already held two rounds of discussions in New Delhi and Chumoukedima.

Governor added that, the government is hopeful as they will address any remaining concerns of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, which has demanded the carving out of Frontier Nagaland Territory from Nagaland.

The Governor, in his today’s address also highlighted the achievements of the government during the ongoing financial year and also mentioned its future programs.

The Governor said that, with the initiatives taken by the government, it is necessary for all to work towards the fulfilment of its policies. Further Governor urge the members to carry forward the spirit of cooperation that exists within the House to the wider society.